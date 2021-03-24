Four killed, one wounded in cattle raid

By Mabor Riak Magok

Four people were killed and one wounded in a cattle raid in Rumbek Lakes State last week, police authorities confirmed.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Police Deputy Commissioner in Rumbek East County, Brig.Gen. MakurDak said the cattle which were raided from Yirol West County by the raiders have been recovered after the raiders killed a police soldier in an ambush.

“Yes, it is true that there was cattle raiding on Saturday, and when police soldiers went to rescue those raided cattle, they fell in an ambush, one police officer was killed and another wounded. But the police forces managed to rescue all the raided cattle and two people were killed from the raiders’ side,” said Brig.Gen. Dak.

Gen. Dak said the security forces managed to arrest one of the fathersto the raiders, but was released.

The Executive Director in AlualuakPayam Daniel IchokDhieu said security forces had rescued all the raided cattle from neighbouring Rumbek East County.

Daniel Ichok said the one who was wounded is now receiving treatment in Mapuordit.

However, the Yirol West county Town Mayor BalangArokDakbai confirmed the incident which took place in AlualuakPayam at Amoli cattle camp.

“We are very busy today, Tuesday to welcome commissioners of Rumbek East and Yirol West Counties. So there is a hope that these commissioners will improve the security situation and everything will be normal,”said town Mayor Dakbai.