FOUR-Killed in cold blood dumped in Lobonok

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Four young men have been reportedly killed and their bodies dumped in the bush in Lobonok area, Central Equatoria State. Two were were allegedly murdered by unknown people on Wednesday this week and the other similar number the following day.

Yesterday, a Member of Parliament(M.P) representing Lobonok, Alajabu Samson Sabur confirmed that the first incident occurred on Wednesday in an area called Kelang, along Meri-Lopipia road near Aru-Junction the bodies found dumped in the bush.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the M.P who is also theDeputy Chairperson Constituency Development Fund(CDF) Representing Sabur said that four days ago two young boys were killed by suspected cattle keepers on the way go to the river for fishing. In both the incidents, the M.P said they mutilated bodies of the four were suspected to having been shot dead before being thrown in the bush to rot.

“We cannot tolerate and allow this kind of a situation to continue in Lobonok. We need cattle keepers to withdraw from Lobonok.The same after two daysother two boys were on their way to Lobonok to bring some goats for a funeral service in Juba when they were attacked, killed and their bodies thrown in the bush,”the M.P claimed.

He added that the attackers reportedly made away with two goats and a motorcycle. During the incident the attackers carried them to the bush and left their bodies there and ran away.

On Wednesday this week, four young men who were fishing in Yappa stream were also shot dead by gunmen in Lobonok Payam.The Lobonok Youth Association has written a petition to the government, calling for the immediate investigation that will lead to the arrest of the killers.

They further asked the government to demonstrate its will in ending the circle of violence and upholding the rule of law.

In 2017, President SalvaKiirMayarditordered cattle keepers from Jonglei State who grazed their animals in parts of Equatoria to return home as farmers in the region complained of cattle destroying their crops and property.