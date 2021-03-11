Four cars, six tukuls razed down by fire in Nimra Talata

By Yiep Joseph Lueth.

Four cars and six makeshift houses (tukuls) have been gutted down by fire in a garage in Nimra Talata residential area yesterday.

According to the residents residing near the garage, the fire broke out at around 9pm Tuesday evening.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the area chief,RahmaSaid Farajallasaid some people who were staying in one of the burnt houses in the garage lit and left a candle burning.

The fire later set the garage ablaze and spread, burning buildings in the neighbouring houses.

She explained that she notified the fire fighters to help in stopping the blaze from spreading out of control.

Ms. Rahma added that the fire fighters came and combined forces with area youths and stopped further spread of the fire.

She confirmed that there were two people suspected to be behind the blaze and the police will investigate with the help of the residents to identify the real culprit.

“I urge the local government not to allow garage to be set up within residential areas,” she appealed.

Ms. Rahma cited that garage contains things like oil, petrol and gas which can easily catch fire.

“TheRokubas[makeshift] inside the garage caught fire and later spread the fire to the garage,” She added.

The owner of the garage Mr. Masese Ronald confirmed to the Juba Monitor that out of the five cars in the garage four of them were destroyed by the fire but another one was rescued.

“The fire surprised me, I just saw it and I do not know the source,” he said.

Mr. Masese revealed that he did not know the number of the houses that were also burnt.

A resident by the name Emmanuel revealed that there are people residing inside the garage.

Mr. Emmanuel explained that the incident occurred when almost all the neighbors were asleep.

“We just saw fire from the garage extending to our houses and therefore we made an alarm to other neighbors,” he said.

“On reaching the garage, we saw gas cylinder producing a lot of fire that burnt many cars. This prevented us from entering into the garage,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel said that fire fighters came late and did not manage to control the fire from spreading.

“Thefire fighters came late at the time when fire has already consumed most of the cars and the houses,” he added.

He went ahead and mentioned that two houses inside the garage and another four from the neighbors were razed down by the fire.

A close neighbor by the name ChristinAjua whose house was burnt also stated that an alarm came from their neighbors behind the garage.

“Fire be aware and remove your things,” she said.

Christin stated that the incident occurred at around 9:30 pminside the garage and later spread to their houses.