Thursday, September 2nd, 2021
News

FOUR-Border points to open next month

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The South Sudan and Sudan governments is set to reopen the four border crossing points in October this year, officials confirmed.

While addressing the media yesterday, the Director General for Immigration, Nationality and Passport Gen. Atem Marol Biar, said that his recent visit to Sudan was to go and attend the workshop on the boarder issues.

Last week I was in Sudan for a workshop, and it was about the border issues, based on meeting between President Salva Kiir and Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. AbdallahHamdok who agreed to reopen the border,

What those two leaders agreed on, was that on 1st of October 2021 the four border crossing points will be opened officially. So what we are doing now we are preparing our officers who will be deployed to those areas,” said Marol

He said the 1st of the October, will be for the official reopening of the borders from both sides.

Gen. Marol added that both sides were going to organize another workshop in South Sudan for officers on how they could handle the borders.

He added that one of the issues they were discussing was what kind of documents to be used between South Sudan and Sudan after reopening of borders.

However, he also revealed that, the two parties agreed to use travel documents which would necessarily not be passports.

The move came as a result of three-day state visit by Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. AbdallahHamdok, to the South Sudanese capital Juba last month.

The border was closed in 2011 when relations between the two countries deteriorated after the South seceded. Khartoum at the time blamed South Sudan for supporting the SPLA-North rebels in Sudan’s Southern Kordofan and the Blue Nile region. Sudan’s former president, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, briefly ordered the opening of the border in January 2016.

During the visit in Juba, Prime Minister Hamdok’sand Sudan’s Trade and Investment Minister, DhieuMathokDiing, said the two countries had agreed to open the border starting with four border crossings points.

Many issues were discussed, among them the cooperation agreement, how to operationalize the cooperation agreements which were signed in 2012.

The ministers were tasked to go and work on the issues to operationalize the implementation of those agreements including the opening of the borders,” Minister Mathok said.

“The two countries agreed to start with four border crossings points namely; Buram –Timsah in Western Behr El Ghazal state, Meram –Wanjok in Northern Behr El Ghazal State, Jebelain –Renk in Upper Nile state and Kharasana –Pan Akuac in Unity state.”

They also agreed on other means to open, river and railway transport.”

