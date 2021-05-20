Suspended State Minister call for calm after his suspension

By Yiep Joseph

The recently suspended Minister for Information and Communication Central Equatoria state urged the general public to be calmed over his suspension.

Paulino Lukudu Obede was suspended on Sunday May through gubernatorial order.

The move led to public outcry among the citizens. Other Political Parties (OPP) in their press statement to the media houses condemned the matter and termed it as violation of the agreement.

According to thecommunication seen by Juba Monitor, Paulino Lukudu Obede, the leader of United South Sudan Party(USSP) called on the public to cool off, stay together as one people and work for the interest of the state.

“Dear compatriots and our loving people, let equanimity prevail all over, I heard your outcry from every corner,” Lukudu said.

“We are at the point of making peace a reality and anyone has the right to live and free South Sudan from all wars,” he added.

He called on the citizens to only take part in activities thatcan bring peace to the country.

“We are the rightful people history has been waiting for and if we all cooperate peace will prevail,” he added.

Lukudu urged the general public to leave the case in the hands of the politicians and the parties to the agreement and maintain their unity as usual.

“As brothers at times, we can have misunderstanding but whenever there is a will there is away,” he stressed.