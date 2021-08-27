Former Speaker of TNLA condemns violence in Tombura County

By Wecnyin Turic

The Former Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Lino Makana, yesterday condemned the ongoing violence in Tombura County. The security situation in Western Equatoria State has been deteriorating since the violence erupted.

According to the press release given to Juba Monitor, the former Speaker talked about the security situation in Tombura County and how it was affecting the local populace.

“I am deeply concerned with the rapid deteriorating security situation in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State. What is happening is quite appalling to say the least. Lives have been lost, thousands of people displaced and properties destroyed. This has never happened before, even during the entire period of the21-year civil war;” he said

Makana lashed lash out at the sponsors of violence in Tombura County and beseeched them to stop escalating the violence which is already causing unnecessary suffering

“The scale and gravity of these attacks mark worrying escalation of violence. I should state clearly that violence is not the solution to the challenges facing Tombura County or any other part of South Sudan. I strongly condemn these attacks and people behind these killings and sponsors of these violence. I also condemn the continued use of violence against the civilians”, he warned

Meanwhile, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to destitute and bereaved families who had lost their loved ones during the violence.

“My heartfelt condolences are extended to the destitute communities and bereaved families in Tombura County for the lose of their loved ones among them , thelate Charles Babiro Gbamisi, the former commissioner of Tombura County. Hon Babiro was a peace-loving person who did a lot to ensure that communities in the county live in peaceful co-existence. May God rest their souls in eternal peace” he expressed.

Lino Makana called on both State and National governments to intervene and protect civilians and further asked Humanitarian organizations to assist the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) with basic of lives.

“I stand against violence and the displacement of the people from their ancestral land. I urge the security forces at both State and National level to protect civilians. I also urge the humanitarian organizations, including the UN, to intervene and provide the most urgent and needed humanitarian aid;” he added