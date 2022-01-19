jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, January 19th, 2022
Former Minister of Finance survives car accident, bodyguard dies

By Ayuel Chan

The former National Minister of Finance who was also a Deputy Speaker of the Council of States, Arthur Akuein Chol has survived a grisly road accident that also claimed the life of his bodyguard and injured his driver.

 According to the State Minister of Information Anyoun Kuol who confirmed the accident to Juba Monitor in a phone interview on Tuesday said the former Deputy Speaker was on his way to attend a funeral in his ancestral village in Malek Alel Aweil South County when the car he was travelling in collided with a truck in Kuom about 6km out of Aweil Town.

“Hon. Arthur Akuein Chol came this morning from Juba and was proceeding to Malek Alel to attend a funeral there but on his way, he had an accident when a truck coming to Aweil collided with his car about 6km out of Aweil in an area called Kuom which killed is bodyguard immediately and both him and the driver were rushed to the hospital”. Kuol said.

 He,however, added that “Hon. Kuol was shortly discharged after being treated for minor injuries but his driver remains admitted at Aweil Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

Arthur Akuein Chol was the first Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 2005 – 2007 in the then Government of Southern Sudan and served as Deputy Speaker of the Council of States from 2017 – 2020.

