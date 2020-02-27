Former governors lobbying for positions

By Sheila Ponnie

There is already an underground lobbying by some of the disposed governors of the defunct 32 states for reappointment in the Transitional Government of National Unity.

But Civil Society is urging President Kiir not to appoint them again.

The former Governors became jobless after the President dissolved the controversial 32 states and returned the country to ten (10) states plus three administrative areas.

Prior to the dissolution of the 32 states, the former governors were strongly against the return to 10 states, but when President Kiir surprisingly returned the country to the former 10 states, they congratulated President Kiir for the move.

One of the governors from the former Western Lakes states Mahmoud Solomon has confirmed that he was ready to come back as the governor for Lakes States saying he wants to give service to his people.

Steven Thiey Yor Former Governor of Southern Lich claims that his people wanted him back and he is ready to serve them.

“I will unite my people from the neighboring states and within the states and to give more services to the people and if there is a chance I am happy to serve them,” Yor said.

Civil Society have criticized them for being disloyal and dishonest in their governance.

Activist Jame David Kolok said that the dismissed governors of the former dissolved 32 states should not be reappointed saying the former governors were misleading the nation on the 32 state issue.

“President Salva Kiir needs to acknowledge that not everyone who have been clapping for him is actually genuine. Those were the same people who were demonstrating about the 32 states. The same people that were at the freedom Hall emphasizing on the issue of the 32 states, were the same people who were clapping at J1 when the announcement for reverting to 10 states was made,” he said.

However, Political analysts Dr. James Okuk said they have the right as South Sudanese to lobby for positions provided they give services to their people.

However, civil societies and some experts have criticized their leadership in the former 32 states with allegations saying they were corrupt, an allegation most of them denied.

Dr James Okuk said that the world is in the era of human rights, you don’t deny anybody his rights unless the law tells so.

“It is the law that can deny somebody’s right if he or she has committed a crime, but if the person has not committed any crime, there is no human being who has rights to prevent the position of other human beings because it is there right because they are citizens of this country,”

“Those governors did right to lobby as long as they don’t have problems with the laws, they have the right to lobby for any position they want. It is their right because they are citizens of this country so that is there right so we should not be concerned whether they are lobbying or not,” Okuk explained.

According to the civil society activist, the former governors should not be re-appointed in the cabinet arguing that their existence was likely to derail the process to a sustainable peace and that the President needs to get rid of those who have been confusing and preventing the peace process to move forward.

Dr. Okuk said that if some of them were re-appointed, they should be ashamed for whoever declared that leaving 32 states is a reply and it should not be accepted, they should be ashamed of what they have said.

“So the impact is that they will go back to the community and they will not have that dignity that they should have gotten because they want to enjoy something that they have been against, they were against the ten states and when the ten states came out, they want to Jump there and enjoy,” he said.

“So many people will not respect them as creditable politicians. They will not respect them as politicians who are principle they will be seen as opportunists who are just running after power and there is nothing for them except power. So that is not good for politicians because they are not trusted by the people,” Okuk continued.

If they are appointed Okuk said some of them would find it very hard to cooperate with the people in their communities because people see them as just people who have nothing to offer.