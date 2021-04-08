Former Gbudue State Deputy Governor passes on

By Rofina Teteng

The former Deputy Governor of the defunct Gbudue State Mr. Kpiawandu Victor also known as Victor Danda died at Nujum Clinic on Tuesday in Juba.

Victor Kpiawandu passed on Tuesday at 10 pm, the cause of the death was actually what they called Diabetic ketoacidosis and we are yet to receive the report from the hospital but that is what exactly the doctor told me was the cause of his death,”

Badagbu Daniel, one of the family memberst old Juba Monitor yesterday that the late Kpiawandu passed on at the age of 62.

“Victor Kpiawandu led a peace negotiation between the government and the former South Sudan National Liberation Movement in 2016,” he said.

Late Victor Kpiawandu also was the member of the Khartoum-based Government of National Unity, Kpiawandu sat on the Council of States in the national assembly before he was appointed deputy governor in Gbudue in 2016.

After the creation of the 32 states, Mr. Kpiawandu became the Speaker of the defunct Gbudue state legislative Assembly in 2017.