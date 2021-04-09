Former commissioners arrested

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities of Lakes State arrested two former commissioners of Abiriu and Duony Counties of defunct Gok State in Yirol East County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the wife of the arrested Commissioner Madam Anger MeenJok said her husband was invited by the Commissioner of Cueibet County for a meeting and since then he had never come back home.

Ms. Jok accused the current commissioner of Cueibet County Isaac AkolMathiang for arresting her husband.

“When I heard the information that my husband was taken to Rumbek. I immediatelyrushed following them to Rumbek,but I did not get them until now I do not know their whereabouts,”said Ms. Jok.

Ms. Jok said she was denied entry to meet the governor in his office and at the state house by the security guards.

“I did not know the reason why my husband was arrested. I went to the governor to find out from him why my husband was arrested but I was denied access to the governor’soffice by the security guards,” she said.

The Police Inspector in Yirol East County Machiek Roc Mathiang confirmed that the two former commissioners of Abiriu and Duonyof defunct Gok State were in the police custody in Yirol East County.

“They were brought here by the national security forces at night and the commissioner of Yirol East County, immediately they were handed over to us here without the letter of warrant of arrest. Now they are with us in the police and we don’t know the reason they have been arrested,” saidPolice Inspector Mathiang.

The Commissioner of Cueibet County of Lakes State Isaac AkolMathiangdeclined to commenton why the two leaders were arrested.