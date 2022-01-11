Former Bright Stars Coach becomes Malakia FC head

The Former Coach of Bright Stars Football team has been appointed as the new Head Coach of Malakia FC to succeed Simon James who has been fired.

The appointment of coach Bilal Felix, the Former Brighter was confirmed to Juba Monitor over the weekend.

Coach Simon James was handed match orders ban due to his personal difference with club last year.

The new Head Coach has signed two-year contract deal as the Malakia Permanent Coach under the Stewardship of fitness coach Mr. Jacob Monday.

Meanwhile, the club under Mr. Jacob Monday has finished as among the table leaders in Juba local league first division at League first round.

With new coach now, there are high expectations and demands from the club in ensuring the team maintain its position at the top of the league in the second half of the season which is not clear when it will kick off.

This is the second time coach Felix isthe taking the helm of Malakia FC after he led the royals from 2013-2014 long season. The 46 years old managed AltlabaraFC and after his saint with Malakia, he went on to managed the national senior men’s team Bright Stars between January 2017.

Bilal Felix has rejected a call up by football federation last year to take charge of the U-23 national Men’s team.

All eyes on Felix on how he will lure and put in handy the newly signed forward Aluk Akech last year. Aluk joins the Club as a free agent after his contract with AlamalFC Atbara came to an end.

According to the club, sources said the former Salaam FC Aweil player will paid 10000 US Dollars but will receive 5000 US Dollars as cash and remaining balance will be paid in form of plot of land.