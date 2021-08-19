FOREIGNERS-Face operation silence search

By Odongo Odoyo

The Government yesterday gave notice to all foreigners to avail themselves for an operation dubbed “silence search” aimed at authenticating their immigration documents.

The Director General for Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration, Atem Marol Biar called on all foreign embassies to cooperate on the exercise to enable the authorities identify all aliens living in the country with or without valid documents.

In a press statement issued last evening, Biar listed eight requirements to be met by foreigners in the country which included vetting and confirmation of documents being held by the aliens

“I Lt. General Atem Marol Biar Director General for Civil Registry, Nationality, passport & Immigration, called upon all Embassies in the Republic of South Sudan to cooperate with the department of Immigration on the issue of silence search.

1. This silence search we are doing it for the security for both of us the foreign nationals and the citizen of South Sudan.

2. We just need to identify foreign nationals who are staying with us.

3. It came to our attention that the majority are staying without documents and it is bad, it can lead into insecurity on the Government and foreign Embassies in the country.

4. Embassies will be served with the data of their respective nationals who are living in the country.

5. We have found out that 95% of foreign nationals have no documents, some might have but they don’t come to immigration for renewal, some when they arrived in the country throw their passports away.

6. It will be for our benefit when we do this together successfully; when they want to renew their passport they will come to us and their embassies.

7. The Government’s main aim is to know who are staying with us.

8. I repeat let us join our hands to complete this exercise.

Lastly I would like to thank the Ambassador of Eritrea, who paid courtesyvisit to my office and apologized for their nationals who are in the country without documents and promised to cooperate with South Sudan authority on Immigration issues.

Should you have any queries regarding this silence search please do not hesitate to come to my office, I shall be happy to discuss the matter further