Foreign investors told to follow the right policy on agriculture

By Fatuma Asha Ali

The Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce yesterday requested that foreign investors to follow the right agricultural policy while in the country.

This came after the Central Equatoria chairperson for the chamber of commerce visited the three counties of Yei, Lainya, and Morobo and also met with the commissioners to discuss the issues of agro-business.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Chairperson of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce Robert Pitia, said that they discussed the issue of agro-business, adding that, at the end of the day there is a need to cultivate their own crops to empower them.

“The reason to why there is no foreign investors is because there is no foreign policy on the ground, that’s why we want to look into that so that the Ministry of State government can come up with the policy on how the investors coming from outside going to benefit and how people are going to benefit from them as well and the policy to encourage the investors to come and invest in agriculture,” Pitia noted

He added that they also discussed security which plays a great role because there is no security in some of the places of the State Government. The Counties should work hard with the States so that we lobby the National government to bring all the rebels to dialogue and restore peace so that people should have maximum cultivation.” Pitia added

“I urged the commissioners and the local government to at least make sure that the cattle keepers are transferred back to their places of origin because at the end of the day, you can not put farmers and pastoralists together, they will clash.

He added that the cattle keepers depend on milk and the farmers depend on their crops. “We need the right policy so that when the cattle keeper goes back to their origins, they should never come back again to create insecurities.” Pitia stresses