jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 6th, 2022
HomeNational NewsForeign investors told to follow the right policy on agriculture
National NewsNews

Foreign investors told to follow the right policy on agriculture

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Fatuma Asha Ali

The Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce yesterday requested that foreign investors to follow the right agricultural policy while in the country.

This came after the Central Equatoria chairperson for the chamber of commerce visited the three counties of Yei, Lainya, and Morobo and also met with the commissioners to discuss the issues of agro-business.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Chairperson of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce Robert Pitia, said that they discussed the issue of agro-business, adding that, at the end of the day there is a need to cultivate their own crops to empower them.

“The reason to why there is no foreign investors is because there is no foreign policy on the ground, that’s why we want to look into that so that the Ministry of State government can come up with the policy on how the investors coming from outside going to benefit and how people are going to benefit from them as well and the policy to encourage the investors to come and invest in agriculture,” Pitia noted

 He added that they also discussed security which plays a great role because there is no security in some of the places of the State Government.  The Counties should work hard with the States so that we lobby the National government to bring all the rebels to dialogue and restore peace so that people should have maximum cultivation.” Pitia added

 “I urged the commissioners and the local government to at least make sure that the cattle keepers are transferred back to their places of origin because at the end of the day, you can not put farmers and pastoralists together, they will clash.

He added that the cattle keepers depend on milk and the farmers depend on their crops. “We need the right policy so that when the cattle keeper goes back to their origins, they should never come back again to create insecurities.” Pitia stresses

You Might Also Like

News

Persons with disabilities praise the gov’t for organizing courses￼

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas Persons with disabilities in Yei-River County praised the government and partners for including people with special needs in training. Medina Kiden Adeges, one of Disable Action Group (DAG) praises the Women for Women International organization for training and graduating over fifty women with different impairments. “Women with disabilities feel considered by the government, its partners, and the community.I  thank the women who are married to men with disabilities for taking good care of them despite the kind of impairment they have, as well we thank the...
News

An MP calls for road links to boost trade in the region

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei An MP representing South Sudan in the East African Legislative Assembly, Mukulia Kennedy Aya son yesterday called for the opening of road links to ease trade in the region, saying that there were so many benefits to the East African Community (EAC) road network that would be linking the Statesand would be benefiting and would make the economy to boom across the country and its borders. Speaking during the press conference, Kennedy Ayas said that they will be meeting with the Minister of Interior, Women groups,...
error: Content is protected !!