Tuesday, February 16th, 2021
News

Foreign investors plan to set up slaughter house

By Rofina Teteng

An Italian Company, ARCHITETTURA and Design construction is planning to build a slaughter house in the country, which will be exporting animal products to the international market.

Yesterday the delegate from ARCHITETURA and Design Company and Minster of Wild Life and Fishery together with Minster of Trade and Industry met and discuss how the slaughter house should be constructed in the countryfor purpose of exporting meat to international market.

However, due to public aversion in many cultures, determining where to build slaughterhouses is also a matter of some consideration.

Speaking to Press yesterday, the 1stUndersecretary Minster of Trade and Industry, Agak Achuil Lual said the meeting was about how the government and Italian Company plan to build a slaughterhouse for meat export to international market.

“Wewere discussing about the construction of slaughter house on which we are trusting to have a slaughter house in the country.”

He added that the presentation is very good and we came to understand that we need to sit down together as a team and “I believe that this meeting will involvethe Ministry of Finance and Planning”.

“we are going to draw up the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)after that the thing will be turn into agreement if it is accepted to build a slaughterhouse in the country because the Ministry of Livestock is responsible for this slaughter house.”

However, the representative of ARCHITETTURA and Design, Rolando Bonazza Architettosaid the mandate of the company is to create opportunity.

“We want to establish a long-lastingrelationship with country by working in very specific case. I thank delegation from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and South Sudanese people for their very warm welcoming.”

In many countries the slaughter of animals is regulated by custom and tradition rather than by law. the standards and regulations governing slaughter houses vary considerably around the world.

