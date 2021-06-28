jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 29th, 2021
Foreign firm to improve livestock products
News

Foreign firm to improve livestock products

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Meru AbattoirLimited has expressed a willingness to improve livestock products across the country.

This comes after the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery signed a five million dollars’ deal with the International firm to invest in livestock products in South Sudan.

The agreement signed will enable the later to construct world standard slaughter houses in the capital, Juba and one in WauWestern Bahr El Ghazal State capitaland Gogrial in Warrap State.

“We are very happy and welcome such a good project because it is going to be the first of its kind in thecountry,”AdigoOnyoti, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries said during signing ceremony last week.

Ms. MarzellahGakiiMbui, Meru Abattoir’s Head of Operationin South Sudan said the signed project would improve livestock products across the country and would create many jobs to people and develop capacity of local farmers and to adapt modern farming methodin the coming months.

She said the project would be expected to start immediately, adding that it would ensure clean and safe beef to people in the country as well as the world through export to the outside markets which wouldcontribute to the country’s revenue generation.

“As of now, we are starting here in Juba to build a classic slaughter house that will take care of local markets and exports to different destinations of the world,” said Ms. Gakii.

According to her, the project would also provide training opportunities to farmers to adopt modern methods.

She added, “We must set up standards for our people to have quality meat that is taken care of and our coming in will see to it that our people who are farmers in the livestock industry will be able to do things in a modern way.”

Meru Abattoir, an international company would also invest in fish including producing and processing to meet local, regional and international demands.

“We will provide employment to South Sudanese and we’ll bring in experts to train our people on how to do modern farming and how to take care of the animals,” said Gakii.

