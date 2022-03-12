jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 12th, 2022
Editorial

FOREIGN AID IS STILL HURTING, NOT HELPING

adminjubamonitor

By Ngor Khot Garang [GUEST]

For a good number of years now, a lot of money has been pumped into South Sudan but despite hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of aid workers, the situation in the young nation has gotten worse than ever before. The level of poverty has reached its highest peak. In Africa, it is not different. African leaders have their way of siphoning billions and in turn stash this money in foreign banks. The donors have always been standing with South Sudanese to ensure that their money is properly used to eradicate poverty but endemic corruption continues to harm the efforts to bring people out of poverty leaving people poorer than they were before the aid arrived. There is no doubt, the money transferred in cash or in-kind can never be traced and to make matters worse, it does not reach the right people on the ground who need it most. Foreign aid is a boon or bonanza to our leaders. And I wish they were in our shoes for a day or two. In fact, we don’t need foreign aids, we are well off and it just needs us to accept that fact but if there are people who think they are better than us, we cannot refuse if they extend a helping hand. Yes, millions and billions of dollars have been given both in cash and kind but its presence has never been felt. So sorry to say this but corruption is the only way forward here. The institutions that are meant to control corruption remain weak and citizens across the country have to pay bribes to get jobs or access the most basic services, like health care and education. This year there was a shocking amount of USD 43.7 million released by the donors. Its goal was to empower the youth and women. And then Sweden came with another 11 million to empower the youth. This money is good and could really transform the lives of the people in need but we only see the money in the papers and the story ends there. There is a need to let the people have a knowledge of what belongs to them and how it has been used. The government is for the people by the people and should not be used by individuals to keep others down. The government of the people puts people first and stands for the greater good of the people.  

