Forces told not to intimidate Journalists

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Deputy Spokesperson of the National Police, Brig Gen. James Dak Karlo yesterday told the forces not to harm or intimidate Journalists when carrying out their duties.

This came as part of the five days training that was organized by UNMISS, UNPOL in collaboration with SSNPC on how to enlighten, create and make good understanding and coexistence with Journalists.

Speaking during the training, Dak told the forces to refer journalists always to their media houses in case of any offends that they might have committed.

“We are training the forces not to harm or mistreat Journalistsand if Journalistshappen to offend any law, he or she has to be referred to the Media houses, because media houses have that authority that is controlling them,” he explained.

He further said the forces should give Journalists access to information and not to torture or detain journalists without any charges.

“We are enlightening the forces to have a good coexistence with Journalistsbecause the role Journalists play is the same role police play, so they should treat themselves as counterparts not enemies,” he mentioned.

However, previously the Community Empowerment for Process Organization (CEPO) condemned the brief detention of eight Journalists and urged the parliament to intervene in preventing such incidents which could hinder the work of the journalists in the future.