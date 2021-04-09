FORCES-Deployed along Nimule highway

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

More soldiers have been deployed along Juba-Nimule road, the acting army spokesperson said.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, Brigadier Santo Domic said the troops weredeployed along the roads connecting Juba to Nimule and Yei – Kaya to ensure safe passage for travelers and commercial goods in the country.

“Our own army were deployed along the highways of Nimule-Juba and Kaya to boost security for the truck drivers and passengers,” Domic said.

He noted that talks between South Sudan and Uganda are still ongoing concerning the recent killing of foreign drivers along Nimule-Juba road.

Brigadier Domic revealed that SSPDF forces will continue monitoring the highways until the security on roads become calm.

“I have not yet got information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs how they have concluded about escorting the truck drivers but we just need the forces to keep the roads safe until further notice,” Domic added.

He added that so many checkpoints have been put by SSPDF to monitor the security situation along the highways.

“We have put checkpoints along the roads because,we want to monitor the situation,” he disclosed.