Forces blamed for occupying civilians property

By Sheila Ponnie

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has blamed the government forces and the SPLM-IO for continued occupation of civilians’ building.

This came during the 18th technical committee meeting of the CTSAMVM held yesterday in Juba.

Major Gen. Teshome Gemechu Adere, the new CTSAMVM chairman expressed disappointment over occupation of civilians’ buildings by government forces and the SPLM-IO.

“Since our last meeting, a further two have been found to be occupied. The total number of occupied civilians’ buildings mainly health Centres and schools stand at twenty five.”

“Twenty four are occupied by the Transitional Government of National Unity and one by the SPLM IO,” CTSAMVM said, adding that it is recording each occupation as a violation.

Maj. Gen. Adere added that CTSAMVM continues to investigate a number of incidents including allegations of Gender Based Violence in Juba and elsewhere which he said was in their yesterday’s discussion.

He added that challenges continue to hamper CTSAMVM’s work.

However, Maj. Gen. Adere said CTSAMVM confirmed that permanent ceasefire between the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement was holding throughout most parts of the country.

The Chairperson of CTSAMVM reported that the training process of the necessary unified forces has begun.

“The JTSC has issued an update list of eighteen training sites and CTSAMVM is currently monitoring the movement of troops from cantonment sites and barracks to the training venues,” he said.

Bior Leek, a senior representative of the former detainee to the CTSAMVM-Technical Committee said the country is approaching a critical time and that CTSAMVM should conduct an assessment to know what has been done and what is still on hold.

Leek said there were challenges facing CTSAMVM.