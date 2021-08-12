jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Editorial

FOR THE SAKE OF PEACE, SPLM/A MUST STOP IN-FIGHTING

The infighting in the SPLA-IO must stop now because it is dragging the country back to the past. Everyone including Tut Gatluak, the head of the security organ in the national unity government have voiced their concerns and told the warring groups under the leadership of the second vice President Dr. Riek Machar to stop and listen to reasons. The SPLM party in its wisdom is drawing dagger and claiming that some people within the partnership to the peace agreement were the cause of the infighting without naming names. This cannot be accepted under all circumstances because the public are eager to know exactly what was going on in the SPLM/Aand why some senior members were rebelling against all possible recourse for their own good and the country at large. If indeed the problem is being caused by one or two parties to the peace agreement then SPLM/A have all the rights to come out in the open and tell the public who are bent in derailing the peace process and causing mayhem in the already established unity government. It looks like there is or are discontents by some senior members in the party who are seeking top or higher positions. It is in the open and public domain that two or three members have rebelled against the party leadership accusing and pointing fingers to a number of issues connected with leadership and party management.At first, it looked like an internal matter which was to be handled internally, but reports coming out right now indicate otherwise. Which then is the true position and what should members of the public believe? Internally, 30 soldiers have died in crossfire including two generals according to SPLM-IO command-post. It is interesting to know how external hands from outside the party and within the partnership are behind the chaos.

