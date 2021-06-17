jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 17th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialFOR SUCCESSBE STEADFAST AND HONEST
Editorial

FOR SUCCESSBE STEADFAST AND HONEST

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Responsibility comes with maturity and honesty. There are very few people with such quality. Instead the majority would always want to be known, recognized and demand respect. The latter class of people do not last in whatever take they may have and at what time. We have had cases where the media have been humiliated, intimidated and frustrated without the laws required follows. Thanks to the government for setting up the Media Authority. The fourth estate have gone or been underdog in performing their responsibilities truthfully because of fear or of the would be centres of news. This brings me back to my intended subject. I must say l admire the courage Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro handled the on-going media war in Kenya which has been circulated through a number of media-outlets. I am not a judge but l know what the law says about “prejudice”. From where l am l cannot make any pre-emptive comments on what is going on between the minister, the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) in Kenya, his comment about the Kenya courts and the relationship between the players and the USA. What make Dr. Lomuro stand out is that he did not fear coming out to defend himself rightly and make his voice be heard. Others would have wished to wash down the matter which had become open in the public and even use all manners of approach including threats not to publish the report. Dr. Martin did not do any of these and even opened his office door for interviews and talked over the matter of financial scandal that ARA wanted to entangle him on with some courts in Kenya. Why l admire Dr. Lomuro on this is that he did not shy away or use any language which could be misinterpreted to mean hostility or threat. He addressed the matter and came out to reveal the genesis of the matter. As someone well informed, he promised to rally his legal team to handle the matter. I need to stop there and wish that others should learn from the way Dr. Lomuro has and is handling this matter. The final verdict will therefore rest with the legal team and court for he has said what he thought was the best for the public. We must accept that the scenario of political maturity is taking place and instead of early culture of threats, there was about-turn and those who still live in the past must see the speed in which transformation was taking shape. Time has come that civility is leading the way and few with vast experience and understanding among them Dr. Lomuro has taken the lead by maturely handling issues even if they were of skin-harm. This should be supported with due respect. One can only be free in mind and in life when that freedom is real which includes freedom of expression and association. We can only succeed when we handle issues maturely and gently. Not otherwise.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TRAFFIC POLICE MUST STOP BEING NUISANCE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The culture being developed by the traffic police officers of surrounding a vehicle with almost ten uniformed personnel must stop. What is the logic or the rationale of this kind ofbehaviour? People driving cars or vehicles need protection from the high notch of the traffic command. Traffic police are supposed to maintain law and order on the roads and to ensure vehicles and people driving them had all the required documents as enshrined in the laws. They are the custodians of safe passenger on our roads, but they should not...
Editorial

SOUTH SUDAN IS COMPETENT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The criticism orchestrated by candidates from the Southern African delegates to Pan African Parliament as well as a member of South Africa Member of parliament could be seen as an ego and a dispersing manner to criticize a sovereign state like South Sudan. The country is qualified to compete in both regional, international and continental leadership.  There is no point of undermining the legality of other members from the continent citing minor cases happening in their given countries. Every country has its challenges and they know how best to solve...
Editorial

CRISIS AT DR. JOHN GARANG UNIVERSITY BE RESOLVED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Financial crisis surrounding the closure of Dr. John Garang University should not be left unsolved. This is one of the highest learning institution which should not be closed for lack of food. The problem came into being almost two years back coupled with coronavirus pandemic last year. The university was to be opened alongside others when the government gave relief for the opening of learning institutions in the country. This was not to be and the same problem which was there two years back still persisted. Food suppliers and other...
error: Content is protected !!