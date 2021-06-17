FOR SUCCESSBE STEADFAST AND HONEST

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Responsibility comes with maturity and honesty. There are very few people with such quality. Instead the majority would always want to be known, recognized and demand respect. The latter class of people do not last in whatever take they may have and at what time. We have had cases where the media have been humiliated, intimidated and frustrated without the laws required follows. Thanks to the government for setting up the Media Authority. The fourth estate have gone or been underdog in performing their responsibilities truthfully because of fear or of the would be centres of news. This brings me back to my intended subject. I must say l admire the courage Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro handled the on-going media war in Kenya which has been circulated through a number of media-outlets. I am not a judge but l know what the law says about “prejudice”. From where l am l cannot make any pre-emptive comments on what is going on between the minister, the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) in Kenya, his comment about the Kenya courts and the relationship between the players and the USA. What make Dr. Lomuro stand out is that he did not fear coming out to defend himself rightly and make his voice be heard. Others would have wished to wash down the matter which had become open in the public and even use all manners of approach including threats not to publish the report. Dr. Martin did not do any of these and even opened his office door for interviews and talked over the matter of financial scandal that ARA wanted to entangle him on with some courts in Kenya. Why l admire Dr. Lomuro on this is that he did not shy away or use any language which could be misinterpreted to mean hostility or threat. He addressed the matter and came out to reveal the genesis of the matter. As someone well informed, he promised to rally his legal team to handle the matter. I need to stop there and wish that others should learn from the way Dr. Lomuro has and is handling this matter. The final verdict will therefore rest with the legal team and court for he has said what he thought was the best for the public. We must accept that the scenario of political maturity is taking place and instead of early culture of threats, there was about-turn and those who still live in the past must see the speed in which transformation was taking shape. Time has come that civility is leading the way and few with vast experience and understanding among them Dr. Lomuro has taken the lead by maturely handling issues even if they were of skin-harm. This should be supported with due respect. One can only be free in mind and in life when that freedom is real which includes freedom of expression and association. We can only succeed when we handle issues maturely and gently. Not otherwise.