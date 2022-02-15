Football President returns from AFCON

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association President Augustino Maduot Parek returned from Cameroon where he attended AFCON finals between Egypt and Senegal match.

Maduot told Media after landing at Juba International Airport over the weekend that, he represented the Country in witnessing the maiden match between two spectacular teams in AFCON. President Augustino joined the SSFA Secretary General Victor Lawrence Lual after being appointed to officiate the AFCON tournament.

“I was in Cameroon to witnessed the final AFCON match between Senegal and Egypt and I was delighted to be part of visiting officials from FIFA led by President. I interacted with many officials in FIFA and were promising to support our federation in all kinds”, he said.

President Augustino Maduot was received by SSFA officials including Albino Kuek the Public Communication officer prior travelling to Khartoum for Women senior team match.

However, the South Sudan national football team represents South Sudan in international football and is controlled by the South Sudan Football Association, the governing body for football in South Sudan is currently stand at 168 in FIFA ranking this year after 2013 and 2015 lowest ranking respectively.

Last year, South Sudan moved up 11 places on the latest Fifa world rankings the joint-highest monthly movers globally alongside Nicaragua.

The move took them to 162nd on the list and was thanks to 1-0 and 2-1 wins over Seychelles in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Sao Tome and Principe’s two wins over Mauritius in Nations Cup qualifying saw them leap 10 places up to 180th.

The losses for Mauritius meant they fell 12 spots to 173 in the world, the biggest overall drop on the October rankings.

Both winning sides along with Chad and The Gambia have now progressed to the group stage of 2021 Nations Cup qualifying.

The big moves came lower down the list as those nations played in the competitive qualifiers while other were involved in friendlies, which carry less weight in the ranking calculations.

Senegal remains the highest ranked side in Africa and are 20 in the world.

Belgium is still the number one ranked nation on the list according to football’s world governing body.

You can also take a glance at Top 10 African sides on Fifa’s October rankings (global position in brackets):