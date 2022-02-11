Football Federation reschedules the play off

By John Agok

South Sudan Football Federation changed the dates for South Sudan Play-off game between Al-Hilal FC of Wau and Al Qadaisha of Renk due to flight challenges.

The playoff will now take place on14th and 16th respectively instead of 10th and 12th February.

According to an official document signed by SSFA Secretary-General Mr. Victor Lawrence Lual on 9th February 2022 read as follow:

“The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) Board of Directors, SSFA Organizing Committee, All Local Football Associations, the General Secretariate of SSFA and the participating Clubs shall strictly implement this resolution”, it read.

The winner of the game will face Superstar (Bor) of Zone B and now book the fourth position in the South Sudan Cup 2022.

According to a report on the website, the head of Zalan FC, Richard Ola said his team is prepared to face anyone in the semi-finals and we don’t care who draws against them because we have the power and soldiers to get us to result against any team”, coach ola said. |

Zalan Football Club will take on Jebel Koteen of Kapoeta in the Semi-finals on 13th of this Month at Buluk Playground.

The Fixtures for playoffs& 1st Semi-finals stages of South Sudan Cup 2021/2022 has been amended