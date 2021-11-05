jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, November 5th, 2021
Football Federation President reveals 100 days in office

By John Agok

South Sudan Football Association President Agustino Maduot Parek yesterday in a Press Conference presented to the media his achievements, challenges and the way forward after spending 100 days in office.

On Thursday 4th Nov 2021, marked the 100thdays in office for President Augustino Maduot together with his vice president, Mr. Charles Odwar.

Below were the key points addressed during the press briefing yesterday:

1. Over this period, the president and his vice held a number of meetings not limited to SSFA staff, private stakeholders, government officials and local FAs leadership. The meetings also included a meeting with CAF President, FIFA SG, the advisor of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, just to mention a few; meeting that has proven to be fruitful in terms of football federation within the country.

2. The appointment of Mr. Stefano Cusin as the head coach of the South Sudan Senior national team.

3. Activation of Memorandum of Understanding between SSFA/Moroccan Football Federation as well as between SSFA/Qatar Football Federation.

4. Inclusion of women in the board of directors committee, raising the number to 3 (three).

5. Institution of functioning committees, i.e. Marketing and Investment committee, National Team Committee, Information, and Communication Committee, etc.

6. Capacity building; training heads of SSFA departments on football management, Referees training, instructors training

7. The president also elaborated his plans to construct artificial turf for the 16 Local Football Association.

8. Juba National Stadium was scheduled for completion next year due to funding setbacks. FIFA has done its part, SSFA will do its part in the coming days.

9. Capacity building for sports journalists which was scheduled to begin any day soon. The training would be instructed by highly qualified instructors, hopefully from Morocco.

President Agustino Maduot has echoed the commitment of his administration to develop football in the country. He revealed his plans to achieve more in the coming days based on the memorandum of understanding signed.

 The president strongly believed that the strategic plan they hadwas achievable, measurable, and reliable.

