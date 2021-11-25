Football Federation lifts the suspension of Bor President

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association suspended the matches scheduled of Bor Local Football Association(BFLA) According to the press conference conducted today morning chaired by the Deputy President of SSFA, Mr. Charles Udwar together with Mr. Albino Kuek, Chairperson of Information Committee and Mr. Arkangelo Joseph Apai, Deputy Secretary General, revealed that based on findings of the investigation carried on Bor Local Football Association crisis, Suspension on Bor Local Football Association activities is lifted with immediate effect as from the date of 22nd November 2021.

Bor LFA President was found innocent of allegations, he was accused of therefore, Board of Directors of Bor Local Football Association is directed by SSFA to lift the suspension on the President of Bor Local Football Association and the Secretary General with immediate effect as from the date of 22nd November 2021.

All the matches played in Bor Local Football Association as from 20th October 2021 are considered null and void. Therefore, considered cancelled – the Organizing Committee of Bor Local Football Association is directed to draw a new fixture for the matches played during the suspension period including the remaining ones with copy of the fixture be sent to SSFA Secretariat with immediate effect before resumption.

It also disclosed that SSFA had received an apology letter from Bor Local Football which it has considered, however, the President of Bor LFA, together with his Deputy and the Secretary General were summoned to appear before SSFA Administration in Juba for further explanation.

SSFA Board of Directors strongly warned the Vice President and Secretary of Bor Local Football Association for the violation of SSFA directives and media reporting. Any repetition of such conduct shall lead to disciplinary measures appliance.

Finally, the President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer of Bor Local Football Association would be summoned by SSFA Leadership to come to Juba for a meeting in an appropriate time.