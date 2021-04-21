FOOTBALL-Candidate mute on corruption

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) aspiring candidate Lual Maluk Lual yesterday pledged tangible reform and developmental projects that he will bring if elected as the president but remained mute on the corruption accusations and counter-accusations that bagged the federation in the past.

Mr. Lual failed to answer properly the question of corruption that indulged into the formerSSFA president Chabur Goc Alei who was banned for ten years by FIFA for mismanagement of 830,000 dollars when this was put to him by members of the press.

Speaking to the Media during his declaration of candidacy, Lual opened the declaration with one minute silence in memory of the recent demise of former footballer of Bright Stars, the late Baraka Ramadan Ali who was killed at his residence inKator due to family feud.

He promised the reform agenda in the football association and to bring developmental projects down to local football federation.

He also revealed that, there would be consecutive engagement of both National and State Ministers of sports to harmonize relationship.

“I will make sure that, there is relationship from the bottom to the top in SSFA hierarchy. I will also bring investment into the Football federation after securing mutual cooperation and understanding with FIFA, SSFA and the government,” he said.

The former international referee Lual applauded the turn-up of many media houses in covering his declaration for the contest.

“I would like to thank and appreciate the attendance of media personnel and participants in witnessing my today’s declaration to contest the SSFA president candidature. I applaud the sportsmen for this initiative and I am hopeful they will elect me into the Federation,” he added.

Lual cited the current South Sudan Football Association provision of article amendments in regards to previous elections held in Torit Town on 3rd April 2021 to embrace the June 2021 elections.

“Let’s be mindful of the provision Article 38, Clause 1 of basic constitution of South Sudan Football Association amended 2021 stating that the Association shall be elected from General Assembly for the period of 4 years commencing from the end of General Assembly that elected him /her. One should read together with Article 32, Clause 1, paragraph A and Article 32. Clause 3,” he concluded.

Mr.Lual will officially launch his campaign process in May 1st at Nyakuron Cultural Center in a bid to replace the outgoing president Francis Amin.