Football body revives MoU with Qatar counterpart

By John Agok

The President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Mr. Augustino Maduot Parek met with Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, the President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA).

The meeting between SSFA leadership and its counterpart discussed the key agenda including the recuperation of the memorandum of understanding that was signed on February 14, 2020, to strengthen bilateral relations between the two associations.

The meeting discussed ways to implement the priorities set by the Associations, which include capacity building in the areas of coaches, arbitration, management, and sports media courses.

At the meeting, the Qatar Football Association expressed its readiness to host the national team’s camps in Doha.

The meeting was attended by The QFA Secretary-General, Mansour Al-Ansari in attendance was also, the Vice President of SSFA, Mr. Charles Udwar, and the Secretary-General, Mr. Victor Lawrence Lual who was in Doha as part of the delegation of the South Sudan Football Association to the FIFA Conference and the World Cup Draw.