Football Association Secretary General assumes office

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) Secretary General has assumed his office yesterday and pledged to take SSFA to higher level regionally and internationally.

Speaking to Media during his welcoming ceremony to the office, Victor Lawrence Lual pledged to work hand in hand with all the football bodies both locally and internationally.

“As I have taken office today, I will ensure SSFA continue with its cooperation with other stakeholders such as FIFA, CAF, CECAFA and the Local Football Associations in order to have a good working spirit”, he said.



Mr. Lual said his office will also work hand in hand with other departments at the association to strengthen and foster the development of football in the country.

“We want to ensure that we strengthen our marketing team so that we generate income to manage our activities. There is also need for us to have a good relation with the different media houses because they play a big role in developing the game,” headded.

However, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports acknowledged the reshuffling done by SSFA and called for cooperation, mutual respect and understanding.

“We in the ministry embrace the initiative like this in all departments under the SSFA and we advise them to cooperate and have mutual understanding,” he said.

Last week, the SSFA board of directors appointed Victor Lawrence Lual as the secretary general replacing Mr. Anthony John.

The decision to replace the outgoing SG was reached after the recently concluded general assembly accused him of not working according to the association status.

Mr. Anthony John has worked with the association as secretary general since 2016 during ChaburGocAlei reign as president of SSFA.

In 2017 after Francis Amin’ election to office, Anthony John remained as the acting SG of the SSFA and by the time of his dismissal he was still the acting SG.

Meanwhile the incoming secretary general is not new in the field of football as he has been representing the Association as a general coordinator for Confederation of African Football (CAF) and East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA).

Victor Lawrence has coordinated games during CAF Champions league, CAF Confederation Cup, AFCON qualifiers and CEFAFA games.

Speaking after assuming office, the newly appointed SG promised to continue fostering good working relation with other stakeholders in the game.

Victor Lawrence will steer the South Sudan Football Association as SG till June when the elective general assembly is held in Juba to elect a new administration.