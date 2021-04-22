FOCUS AHEAD ON THE JOURNEY

Topical Commentary

I did not want to be so candid but if l do not then no one will do it for me. On Tuesday this week and the following day to be precise, yesterday the articles appearing in this column must have received the national and international readership considering the phone calls and mail communications. For the first article “How to treat your wife” l received more than 60 calls and mails encouraging me to dwell on such family issues which makes it possible for families to understand their values. For the second one “ David Mono Dang, sky is the limit keep it up” there were more than 30 calls in the morning alone and mails all expressing their thankful desires for “ a job well done” in promoting the profession among the young citizens who have chosen journalism as their careers. Under normal circumstances l would have been celebrating because of praises from all corners of the world but this was not the time. I must remain focus that this profession is a calling and there should be no celebrations but only to mentor the young one to be better than me in future. There are many who are silently admiring and would want to be like those who have passed in our hands. And there are those who will not agree that something good can come out of us. It really does not matter what other people think or say about you as long as you know what you are, who you are and what you stand for in life. What is your destiny in life should direct your steps towards your goal. Nobody will do it for youbut yourself. Your success do not come through backlashing, backbiting or rumours and speculations. I am always encouraging the younger generation to make sure they live and let their true heart direct them to their positive life expectations without being lured by things of the world. Growing up and achieving one’s goals becomes a challenge to the youth because of misguided ideas of big expectations and imitating other people whose sources of wealth are not known or questionable. There comes a time when some things one must discard for own success and future stability. It cannot be doing the unwanted every now and then. There are many David Mono Danga outside there but who are not exploiting their given talents and ambitions properly. They must wake up from the slumber-land where they have been for time immemorial to come to the reality that one’s life and destination must be made by only him/her. Not a father, a mother, a sister or a brother. Mentors are like clean mirror to enable one see his face clearly. It is time to walk true and real journey which has less bends and thorns towards the end. It is time for one to make his family and friends proud of achievements. That time is now if you can only take little time to focus your attention on what you want.