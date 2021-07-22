jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 22nd, 2021
A foot for thought

Floods situation in the world

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days there were reports in Al Jazeera Television on countries affected by floods like Central China, Germany and Belgium. It has been bad experiences to those countries where they lost many people and properties.

It is a natural disaster due to climate change or other circumstances that occurred in those countries. It had made displacement and lost of lives and properties in those countries.

The same experience South Sudan had some times back; it also made displacement to the citizens who lived in the states affected by floods.

What I cannot say was todistinguish between the level of floods in South Sudan and in the above mentioned countries.

Severed floods in the country make a lot of losses in the areas and beyond. In South Sudan, people who lived in floodsaffected areas some of them were brought to Juba. They were supplied with humanitarian supports to sustain lives. In Central China and western Germany many people died, the situation was not easy, the level of water was higher, it was difficult for children, and they couldn’t endure it. Mature people were struggling moving on water. Many cars staked by the roadsides and within the compounds. The impact of floods is bad in any country; the victims need to be supported moral and materials.

 However, people should be careful with climate change in the world, observe it from country to another every year. That was the work of experts who specialized in weather changes and natural disaster. Sometimes too much rain caused floods if there are not open places for water to run.

  The families of floods victims’ were to take courage;people have different ways of death, others could be through accidents, natural dead in old ages and so many others to mention.

I wish the situation will come down and people resume their activities as usually. Nevertheless,other countries that were not affected with floods should learn from the experiences of others countries. You don’t know may be one day climate would occur in your country and floods would hit up.

May God bless us all.

