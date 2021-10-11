Flood victims received food assistance in Bor

By Wek Atak Kacjang

World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with Joint Aid Management (JAM) had distributed food rations sufficient for one month to flood affected people in Makuach Payam of Bor town over the weekend.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Joint Aid Management Program Officer John Mawien Deng said that JAM and WFP were yet distributing what was in stock as they werestill in the process of assessing the needs of all the flood affected people.

“We will send the report to the partners concerned but on our level Joint Aid Development, we have checked our stores and whatever we have in the stores we have given flood affected displaced at Makuach payam,” Deng said.

Meanwhile, Awien Panchol, one of beneficiaries welcomed the donation and said that the food would support their families for some weeks.

“Since World Food Programme and Joint Aid Management plus other humanitarian organizations intervene, the situation at the Makuach village has been improved as the food was only distributed to the vulnerable groups and we only rely on well-wishers for food, so this may last for two weeks,” said Panchol.

She added that the food assistance included flour, beans, oil and among other food items.

Achol Atem, thanked World Food Programme and Joint Aid Management for the support to flood affected victims.She stated thatthe two organizations had rescued the vulnerable groups.

She revealed that they had received more than 400 bags of beans and maize flour.

Earlier, World Food Programme said that floods had displaced an estimated 10,000 families from their homes as result, some of flood victims were sheltering in the town’s Freedom Square in Jonglei.WFP was prioritizing its emergency and lifesaving food assistance in 10 hard-to-reach counties where people were in emergency and catastrophic levels of hunger which included: Pibor, Akobo, Tonj North, Tonj South, Tonj East, Aweil South, Bor South, Twic East, Duk and Ayod