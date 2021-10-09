Flood victims desperate for assistance in Lakes

By Mabor Riak

Lakes State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission confirmed that 16,150 flood victims from Unity state and internally displaced community of Rumbek North county were in need of humanitarian assistance in Lakes State.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the deputy chairperson of relief and rehabilitation commission (RRC) in Lakes State Adhum Acho| Geu said that they were in Rumbek North county to assess the situation of the people who were displaced by flood from neighboring Mayiandit county of Unity State to identify the priority needs for intervention.

” We went in the morning for assessment in Rumbek North county of Lakes State with a team of all humanitarian clusters to assess the situation of IDPs that came from Mayiandit county of Unity State and internally displaced host community in Rumbek North county.” Geu.

He said that 2,954 households with a total of 14,770 individuals from the host community had been internally displaced by the flood, 606 households and 1,828 farm fedans had been submerged in flood waters in Rumbek North county of Lakes State.

He claimed that the people were surviving on pumpkins that they got from the host community in Rumbek North county and they lack things like plastic sheets, food , mosquito nets and medicines.

According to him , the only challenge to Rumbek North county was the accessibility of road due to flood because the only means was flight to Rumbek North county not go with bulky laguage.

Santino Malek said that most of this IDPs were surviving largely on pumpkins and it leaveswhich they got from the host community and some of them survivedfor fishing.