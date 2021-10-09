jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, October 10th, 2021
HomeCover StoryFlood victims desperate for assistance in Lakes
Cover Story

Flood victims desperate for assistance in Lakes

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak

Lakes State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission confirmed that 16,150 flood victims from Unity state and internally displaced community of Rumbek North county were in need of humanitarian assistance in Lakes State.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the deputy chairperson of relief and rehabilitation commission (RRC) in Lakes State Adhum Acho| Geu said that they were in Rumbek North county to assess the situation of the people who were displaced by flood from neighboring Mayiandit county of Unity State to identify the priority needs for intervention.

” We went in the morning for assessment in Rumbek North county of Lakes State with a team of all humanitarian clusters to assess the situation of IDPs that came from Mayiandit county of Unity State and internally displaced host community in Rumbek North county.” Geu.

He said that 2,954 households with a total of 14,770 individuals from the host community had been internally displaced by the flood, 606 households and 1,828 farm fedans had been submerged in flood waters in Rumbek North county of Lakes State.

He claimed that the people were surviving on pumpkins that they got from the host community in Rumbek North county and they lack things like  plastic sheets, food , mosquito nets and medicines.

According to him , the only challenge to Rumbek North county was the accessibility of road due to flood because the only means was flight to Rumbek North county not go with bulky laguage.

Santino Malek said that most of this IDPs were surviving largely on pumpkins and it leaveswhich they got from the host community and some of them survivedfor fishing.

You Might Also Like

Cover Story

Political crisis looms within National Movement for Change

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: William Madouk Garang A serious political crisis is looming within the South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) as a faction led by Clement Juma Mbugoniwia within the same party refused to accept the credibility of recent polls where the new chairperson was elected. In an extraordinary convention held on 25th September, 2021 the executive members of SSNMC elected, Moro Isaac Jenesio as the replacement for the former chairman, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro following his defection to the ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM). Conversely, the result did...
Cover Story

Nzara commissioner refutes allegations of foreign troops

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Baraka John  The commissioner of Nzara County in Western Equatoria State has refuted news circulated on social media that ‘Congolese armed forces’ had encroached into the Nzara County territory to wage war against the State.  Speaking to the media yesterday, Richard Zizi said that the Congolese armed forces did not encroach Sakure Payam to wage war against the state government but, the foreign forces were splashing out Ambororo nomads from the territory of DR Congo and mistakenly entered into Sakure Payam of Nzara County last week. “The Congolese forces...
Cover Story

What should be the impact of free visa from Uganda?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It was good news to learn that Uganda government had waived free visa to South Sudanese from the first of October, 2021. It is going to strengthen bilateral relationship between the two countries, especially in terms of trade. What was not clear was the response from South Sudan government.How is it going to be?The duration given to them was one month which is not far for them to respond either positive or negative.  I am sure this visa would benefit the two countries...
error: Content is protected !!