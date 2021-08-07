jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 7th, 2021
News

FLOOD Displaces over 3,000

By Tereza Jeremiah

Flood caused by excess rainfall has left more than 3,650people from 612 households without homes in Pigi County, Jonglei Statearea, official has revealed.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Phone, the Pigi County commissioner Nyok Mialual Miayiik, said areas includingWunlith, Canal suburb of Pigi Town, and Khorflus had been affected by torrential floods,submerging, crops and homes since June this year.

He said the displaced are sheltering in limited strips of dry land in church and school compound, densely packed units, with poor sanitation.

“The heavy flooding that started in June has affected some part of Pigi County forcing the residents to leave their houses.

The displaced persons are 3650 within 612 households. Their condition is very bad because they are staying in churches and schools,” Miayiik added.

He said the displacedlackedessential drugs to fight against waterborne diseases as cases of snake bites wereincreasing by day.

“Challenges are that, people are getting bitten by snakes and there are no available medicines to treat the individuals. Other sicknesses are becoming unbearable due to these weather changes,” he said, stressing that snake bites were the major threats to the displaced population at the moment.

The commissioner stated some relief agencies had visited the affected areasto assess the situation and promised to provide assistancesince the beginning of flooding but no aid had reached the areas to-date.

