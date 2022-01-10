Flood displaced returnees in Mayendit county

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Unity State, Mayendit county said flood have again displaced communities who had just return back home after some month away from home due to floods.

In an interview with Juba Monitor the Commissioner of Mayendit county,Dr. Gatluak Nyang, said that the water level some how decreased but the flooding is still in some area.

“Few numbers of people who have been submerged by flooding are returning slowly into their villages in Mayendit County but most of them are in some area like Rubkuay and other places in Gannhial,” Nyang said.

He added that there is no humanitarian agencies activities in place because people working with NGOs went for Christmas and new year.