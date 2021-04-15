Flags flyhalf-mast in honor of former speaker

By Baraka John

The Governor of Western Equatoria State Lt. Gen. Alfred Futiyo Karaba has ordered all official flags to be flown at half-mast a srespect to the former Speaker of the defunct Gbudue State.

Victor Edward Kpiawandu died last Tuesday in Juba at the age of 62 after he suffered from diabetics according to a family member.

His remains arrived Yambio on Tuesday and was first taken to the state parliament to allow former law makers, government and Church officials pay their final tribute.

Speaking at the State Legislative Assembly,Governor Futiyo described the late as a man of God and true patriotic citizen.

Governor Futiyo underscored the legacy of the late former speaker whom he said had worked tirelessly for the stability of the state at the time of insecurity.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our hero who dedicated his life time reconciling community and mediating peacedeal between different armed groups in Western Equatoria.Late Edward played big role to broker deadlock between the then South Sudan National Liberation Movement and government of the defunct Gbudue State. So, as state government, our official flags will go half-mast for one day as we mourn our hero,” Governor Futiyo said.

The body of the late was laid to rest on Wednesday at his ancestral area across Uze stream.

Late Kpiawandu spearheaded a peace negotiation between the government and theSouth Sudan national liberation movement in 2016 that led to restoration of peacein areas held by the armed youth.

He also served as a member of parliament in Khartoum Sudan.The late speakerserved as a member of Council of States in the national assembly before he was appointed deputy governor in the then Gbudue state in 2016.

After the Presidential creation of the defunct32 states. Mr. Kpiawandu became the speaker of the defunct Gbudue state legislative assembly in 2017 until the states were amalgamated to ten last year.