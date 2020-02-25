jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 25th, 2020
HomeNewsFLUCTUATION USD up and down against SSP
News

FLUCTUATION USD up and down against SSP

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Mandela Nelson Denis

The South Sudanese Pounds has started weakening against the United States dollars days after it gained value following the swearing in of the Vice Presidents.

Two days ago, the buying price for one hundred United States dollars was ranging between twenty-five thousand to twenty-two thousand South Sudanese Pounds.

Juba Monitor did market survey and found out that the South Sudanese Pounds got weaker compared to the US dollars.

At Custom Market, majority of the forex bureaus were buying US dollars at twenty-eight thousand South Sudanese Pounds.

While at Konyo-Konyo Market, some people were buying US dollars at twenty-eight thousand and five hundred South Sudanese Pounds.

There are official rates of buying and selling the hard currency within the black market and this has made the dealers to sell or buy the US dollars at their own rates.

After the vice presidents were sworn in by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, South Sudanese Pounds gained strength and raised the hopes of majority of South Sudanese.

However, there is great hope that the economy of the country will improve upon full formation of the government of national unity.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Fifth Vice President sworn in

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone Hussein Abdelbagi Ayii Akol has been sworn in as the Fifth Vice President on Sunday at the State House. Vice President Abdelbagi was a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance, one of the signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in  the Republic of South Sudan. President Salva Kiir said during the swearing in ceremony that he was committed to work closely with South Sudan Opposition Alliance for suitable peace and development. “I want to assure you that I will be working closely...
error: Content is protected !!