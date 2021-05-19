FJN organized mentorship training

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Female Journalists Network (FJN} yesterday organized mentorship training to build the capacity of its members in the field of journalism. During the discussions, it was found that female journalists were facing a lot of challenges in the field and in the offices. They experience sexual harassment and intimidation throughout the work.

In the newsroom sometimes, they were not given assignments of big events, reason given was that they are not capable to cover such events. It was also mentioned that their bosses in the newsrooms were harassing them that made it difficult to do their work effectively.It has contributed to the reduction of number of female journalists in the media houses.The challenges they are facing has kicked into lack of conducive working environment for them.

Those who got married, some of them were not allowed to continue in the field of journalism but rather to look after children in the family and little payment they are getting from the media houses was not enough to sustain them in the family. It makes some of them to leave the profession and search for other jobs that pay well.

However, it was noticed that Female Journalists were not reporting some challenges facing them to responsible institutions for journalists,due to fear and the sensitivity of the story. They were thinking that reporting the nature of the story, would tarnish their names. Nevertheless, with the knowledge they obtained yesterday, were opened to share their problems and got some solutions to them.

We need to encourage female Journalists and treat them equally with male journalists in the newsroom. There is no difference between them and males in terms of assignment. What men can do in the field; women can also do regardless of their ethnicity where they belong to.

Parents should allow their daughters to become journalists not discouraging them from joining the profession. Female journalists were requested to report any form of obstacles facing them in the newsroom. Organizations supporting media were urged to support Female Journalists financially to encourage them continue with the career..It was recommended that mentorship training for Female Journalists should continue from the coming months due to its important.

Finally, they were advised to turn up for any kind of training organized for them to build their skills.

May God bless us all.