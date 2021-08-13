jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 13th, 2021
FIX TAX RATES FOR ALIENS TO OPERATE WITHIN THE LAW

Aliens or immigrants should remain living and operating within the law and little should they demand the same to be bent for their favour. But going by what is happening within the circles of some officers and security organs, this time the Ugandans’ and Eritreans’ requests should not be taken at face value. There are some wayward officers whose interests are not to keep their work within the laws. They go from door to door even at night to look, not really looking, but hunting for those who do not have or whose documents are incomplete to impose tramped up charges just in the name of looking for something small which in actual sense is a bribe. The government would be doing a diligent service to the country if not completely ending but reducing the menace of bribes being demanded by some public servants. The image of the country is equally at stake since the foreigners being targeted in most cases are either cross-border business community or investors. This is why the authorities should take it upon themselves to introduce standard taxation and have one stop shop where the immigration documents could be processed and validated at the same time. Those wayward officers who are hunting for their prey should be dealt with according to the law. For those aliens who deviate into unwanted and not recommended activities, they should be put on notice and be monitored to ensure they did not flood the minds of the youth with their ill intended activities. Many cases of criminal nature have been noted among some immigrants. It must be taken into account that some of them ran away from their original countries to hide from facing the criminal laws. These are the people who when noticed should not be spared and if possible be returned to their origins to face what they should have faced then.

