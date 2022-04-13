jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022
HomeNewsFive tractors distributed to boost Agricultural production in Mundri￼
News

Five tractors distributed to boost Agricultural production in Mundri￼

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Ochan David

Farmers and cooperative groups in Mundri East and Mundri West Payams breathed a sigh of relief after they were provided with five mini tractors and given training on basic agronomic practice through the help from mercy corps food security and livelihood program

Members of communities from the ten Payams were also trained on how to operate, handle minor repairs, and access spare parts for the modified hand tractor

The tractors will be shared among groups of former ten payams.

This initiative has a very great impact on the communities and if emulated, would have a significant effect on the economy and the GDP of the country, it has also led to a revival of the existing cooperative groups that deal in Lulu production, organizes farmers(producers), and trained them with new agricultural production techniques and post-harvest handling that is aimed at increasing farmers’ yield in staple and vegetable crop production in all the params in Mundri east and west.

This strategic resilience approached intent to improve the well-being of people in the rural areas, making use of the skills, knowledge, and enabling environment facilitated by the program

Mrs. Millie Gabriel, the head of the group that deals in Lulu production in Mundri west who is also the beneficiary of the STREAM project being implemented by Mercy Corps in Mundri, said the income they obtain from selling Lulu products has helped them to provide meals and pay school fees for the children.

 “The income we obtain through the production of Lulu has helped the group mainly women to provide meals and pay school fare for the children. Our key challenge is that we need more support to encourage the collection of peanuts to expound production” she explained.

Millie said the STREAM project has enabled women in Mundri to produce different types of materials using peanuts, this includes, cooking oil, smearing oil, and lips sticks. Another key component of this project is that 6 community roads were rehabilitated to enable farmers to have access to markets, construction of youth centers, storage facilities, and markets.

You Might Also Like

News

ZETEC University Alumni express joy after completion

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bida Elly David A  Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni from the Zetech University of Kenya has appreciated her administration and lecturers for having invested more efforts in embarking her with more knowledge towards becoming a good public speaker and a writer today. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Elizabeth Lual while sharing her academic experience said that ZETECH University was a high Institution of learning that offered different Marketable courses with affirmative academic course units that would transform students into good human resources. Elizabeth said that the University has competent...
News

Over 300 youths to benefit from empowering project

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas At least three hundred and twenty young people benefitted from the two empowering projects implemented by ACROSS. The youths to benefit from the project are drawn from all the five Payams of Yei River County of Central Equatoria state. The training is aimed at building the capacity of the young people, especially in business skills in order for them to generate income for individual benefits. Joice Night, Project Assistant Officer for the Across TVET program explains that the first phase of the training will cover eighty...
error: Content is protected !!