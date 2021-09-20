jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, September 20th, 2021
News

Five suspects arrested over rape case in Sudan

By Atimaku Joan

Five suspects were arrested over allegations of raping and killing two South Sudanese teenage girls in Khartoum, Sudan over the weekend.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Achol Malong, a South Sudanese activist based in Khartoum said that investigation of the five suspects by the police in Sudan were ongoing.

“The procedure for the investigation is still going on and the five suspects are under detention at Mayo Andelus police cell,” said Malong.

The activist revealed that reports from the police investigating the matter indicated that the postmortem showed that the teenage girls died after they were raped.

She stated that the bodies of the two girls were found lifeless inside a broken vehicle in Jebel Aulia within the capital city of Sudan.

According Achol Malong, the reports indicated that both the victims were refugees from Bentiu camp in Jebel Aulia locality in Khartoum.

She said that there had been a rise in criminal acts like rape in Khartoum. She added that the city had witnessed many cases of rape and murder in the last two weeks done to South Sudanese.

Jebel Aulia is a village that became a refugee camp during the civil war housing more than a thousand refugees.

