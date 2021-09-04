Five shops burn in Dar-elSalaam market

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Authorities in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State on Thursday this week confirmed that unidentified criminal burned five shops in Dar-elSalaam market in Yei.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairperson for Chamber of Commerce Edward Lugala Matthew said that the incident which burnt the shops happened at 8:30 pm.

“According to information we heard from people on ground (unidentified person) smoked cigarette that might have caused the fire and burnt different mixed goods with unknown amount of money in all the three shops.The investigations are underway to understand the real cause of the fire outbreak in the market,” he said.

Matthew added that the police were still investigating the cause of the fire outbreak in the market.

Meanwhile, Daniel Anyang, one of the eye witnesses testified that the fire was only realized on the roof of the shops and people intervened to quench the fire but all ended in vain.

“People around the scene intervened to put off the fire but they could not rescue the shops from burning.The fire started lighting in the three shops with the middle shop worst affected and the people around responded but they could not rescue the burning of the shops,” Anyang said.

He added that the fire spread to the nearby shops which brought the total number of shops to five while other shops were saved.

“Near the burning shops was a building for grinding mill with petrol and diesel.If it was not the power of God, the fire was going to be wild,” Anyang explained.

In 2019, a similar incident of fire outbreak occurred in Sobe market destroying several shops and burning different phones, scholastic materials, cloths and other goods.This is the second time shops in Yei got burnt with unestablished cause.