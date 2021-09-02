Five refugees abducted in Nyori camp

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The commissioner of Yei-River County confirmed that forces loyal to National Salvation Front (NAS) had abducted five refugees in Nyori refugee settlement in Lasu Payam of Yei-River County in Central Equatoria State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa condemned the actions of the NAS forces that were threatening the lives of innocent people.

“I believe that National Salvation Front is working against humanity and creating a continuous situation of fear to the people. Wherever they abducted them and I condemn the actions of NAS of threatening the lives of innocent people, working against humanity and continuously creating a situation of terror,” noted the commissioner.

He called upon everyone to work for peace and avoid violation of human rights.

He revealed that it was important to forgive each other and create a peaceful environment in order to end the suffering of citizens.

“I invite all of us to work for peace and let us have the sense of realizing that violence is not good for us. Let us have the sense to realize that violation of human rights is not good. Keeping somebody in fear is violation of human rights and it’s not good for us,” he said.

The commissioner stated, that those who resorted to take arms and those supporting NAS should understand that their actions were totally against human establishment and God’s given mandate.

“Let us turn to know that it is important to forgive, live in peace and create conducive environment for peace,” he added.

Nyori refugee camp was hosting refugees from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudanese from the Nuba Mountains who fled their countries due to situations of conflicts. This is the second time within the month of August that incidences were reported at Nyori refugee camp in Lasu Payam, Yei-River County of Central Equatoria State.