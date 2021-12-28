Five perished in a car accident along Bor, Juba road

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

At least five people over the festive season have died in a car accident caused by wheel detaches along Bor Juba road

Speaking to the media, the Deputy spokesperson of police, James Dak said that the casualty happened when the passengers were travelling through Bor to Juba over the festive season.

Furthermore, Dak added that the situation in the Country is calm despite the accident that transpired, killing atleast five people over the Christmas season.

‘’The situation in the Country is calm despite the accident that occurred killing only five people’’

He stated that the cause of the accident was due to wheel detaches that made the car to overturn while the passengers were travelling through Bor to Juba road.

Dak reiterated that cumulatively,47 accidents were recorded during Christmas eve with four involved in cars and 43 in motorcycles, with 5 serious injuries and 38 minor injuries and some damages.

‘’In total, 47 accidents occurred during the festive season where four were cars and 43 motorbikes. 5 serious and 38 minor injuries were incurred by the ones involved’’ He reiterated

Most of the incidents were said to have occurred in Gudele, Munuki, Kator, and other densely congested areas of the capital, whilenearly 43 traffic accidents have been registered in Juba town during the Christmas Eve.

Both extreme and minor injuries were reportedassociated with people driving under the influence of alcohol.

