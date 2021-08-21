Five killed along Kapoeta-Ngauro road

By Tom Thomaz Mariano

An attack by unknown gunmen along Kapoeta-Ngauro road of Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State left five people dead and several others injured on Wednesday, this week.

The ambush happened in Lopala where the previous business vehicle was ambushed, passengers killed and bodies burnt on Tuesday this week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Director of Kapoeta South County, Juma Justine said that the attackers were not yet identified since the incident happened at the border of two communities, the Toposa and Didinga.

“We lost five people and other two ladies are still missing and two men I don’t know whether they have reached Ngauro.This time I did not know; this is also what happened on that side of Naguwro. We urge the local communities to co-exist in peace but not killing one another,” Justine said.

The Youth Leader of Budi County,Lokoda John expressed his disappointment over the incident saying that peaceful dialogue and community engagement should be devised to end such killings.

“A criminal can be known when arrested but up to now, I cannot say maybe Didinga or Toposa. I am seeing such crimes cannot end but we need to develop our people, creating awareness so that they understand. What we need is life,”said Lokoda.

In June last year, six people were burnt to death and one injured in a road ambush carried out by criminals on a commercial vehicle travelling from Ngauro to Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria State.

Toposaclaimedthat the neighboring Didinga community carried out the recent ambush as a revenge attack and the Didinga community denied the accusation.