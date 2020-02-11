FIVE Days for Gov’t to consult

By: Opio Jackson

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has granted five more days to the government for consultations on the number of states.

According to the communiqué of the 34th extraordinary summit of the IGAD Heads of State and Government released on Sunday, President Salva Kiir Mayardit has requested for further consultations with his constituents and report back to the IGAD Chair on the 15th of February 2020.

Talks between President Salva Kiir and Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar aimed at resolving the contentious issue of the number states ended without a deal on Sunday.

However, the IGAD Summit acknowledged the progress made in the implementation of pre-transitional tasks within the extended one hundred days, and said it was aware of the fact that the formation of R-TGoNU has been postponed twice in May and November 2019 and that further extension was neither desirable nor feasible at this stage of the peace process.

“Recognizing that the issue of the number of states and their boundaries is an internal South Sudanese matter and hence solution should come only from the South Sudanese people,” the IGAD statement read in part.

The IGAD Heads of State and Government Summit reiterated the need to form an all-inclusive R-TGoNU on firm foundations.