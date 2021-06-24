FIVE-Blocks opened for first oil licensing

By James Atem Kuir

The government has officially launched the country first oil licensing round in five selected blocks.

In a press statementissued yesterday, the Ministry of Petroleum said it had identified new exploration blocks with potential hydrocarbons and had compiled crucial data to provide to interested investors, operators and counterparties.

“The Oil Licensing Round aims to attract interests from diverse group of foreign investors to a region that is already a home to oil and gas majors from China and Malaysia,” the statement read in part.

The statement pointed out that the Ministry would receive bidson blocks A2, A5, B1, B4, and D2. The selected blocks ranged between 4,000 and 25,000 square kilometers, with most comprising between 15,000 and 20,000 kms, it added.

On Monday, the ministryannounced resumption of oil production with increased capacity of 16000 barrel per day in Block 5A in Tharjiath oil field after years of closure due to civil war.

The petroleum ministry said once the period for expression of interest elapsed by August 23rd, it would hold a virtual series of data presentations, to be followed by an international roadshow.

The Ministry said approximately 90 percent of South Sudan’s oil and gas reserves remained unexplored, providing unprecedented opportunities to international investors.

There are currently three consortiums operating oil production in severalblocks in the country, with another four oil exploration companies having acquired production sharing contracts.

South Sudan is the most oil-dependent nation in the world, which accounted for almost the totality of exports, and around 60 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) according to the World Bank.

Oil production declined from 350,000 in 2011 to less than 130,000 barrels per day in 2014 after the 2013 civil war. The situation has been worsened by fluctuation in the prices of crude oil in the world market as a result of COVID-19 last year.