Fishermen protest against newly imposed taxes

By Deng Ghai Deng

Fishermen in Bor, Jonglei state are protesting against the new taxes being imposed by the state authorities.

The protest came after the state Ministry of Fisheries ordered the fishers in the state to register for the licenses.

The representative of protesting fishermen, Khot Angau, told Juba Monitor that state authorities are asking the fishermen to pay 60,000 SSP, 36,000 SSP and 24,000 SSP for various business Licenses.

“The new fees that are being imposed on us are not fair. The money is too much and could break down our businesses. We have not agreed to the new fees and we are calling on the state government to redesign the fees,” Angau said.

Angau described the new taxes as unnecessary extortion of money from citizens by the state Ministry of Fisheries.

The director of Fisheries in the Jonglei state Ministry of Fisheries James Majok Maper said the Nile fish are the state resource and those dealing in them must pay taxes.

“We have come up as the Ministry with the new regulations. We have realized that the fish in the Nile is a big business. Those dealing in the Nile fish must pay the taxes. We used to consider those fishing for consumption and do not tax them but now many are selling it,” Majok said.

Majok warned foreigners who are illegally fishing in the Nile to report to the state authorities.

“Now even the foreigners are fishing in the Nile without permission. We are warning them, if we catch them, they face tough disciplinary measures,” he warned.

Majok urged fishermen to comply with the order so that their businesses move on without interruption. The fishermen also urged the Ministry of Fisheries to reverse the order.