jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 21st, 2021
HomeNewsFirst session of parliament scheduled for Tuesday
News

First session of parliament scheduled for Tuesday

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Nema Juma

The clerk of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Makuac Makuac Ngong has revealed that the first business of the house is expected the coming Tuesday the 24th august 2021,

In a public announcement addressed to all members of the national legislature, Makuac said the venue of the first session will be at the Freedom Hall from 10:00 while all members were required to report early at 8:00 for the registration.

“All members are asked to report at Freedom Hall at 8:00 for registration” Ngong said.

 Earlier this month hundreds of lawmakers to upper and lower houses were sworn in ready for the task ahead.

A total of 588 legislators, 504 to the national legislature, and 84 to the Council of States took the oath of office at a ceremony in Juba before Chief Justice Chan Reech

However the newly reconstituted parliament is made up of 550 and100 members of the Council of States.

You Might Also Like

News

Five killed along Kapoeta-Ngauro road

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tom Thomaz Mariano An attack by unknown gunmen along Kapoeta-Ngauro road of Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State left five people dead and several others injured on Wednesday, this week. The ambush happened in Lopala where the previous business vehicle was ambushed, passengers killed and bodies burnt on Tuesday this week. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Director of Kapoeta South County, Juma Justine said that the attackers were not yet identified since the incident happened at the border of two communities, the Toposa and Didinga. “We lost five...
error: Content is protected !!