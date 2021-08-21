First session of parliament scheduled for Tuesday

By Nema Juma

The clerk of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Makuac Makuac Ngong has revealed that the first business of the house is expected the coming Tuesday the 24th august 2021,

In a public announcement addressed to all members of the national legislature, Makuac said the venue of the first session will be at the Freedom Hall from 10:00 while all members were required to report early at 8:00 for the registration.

“All members are asked to report at Freedom Hall at 8:00 for registration” Ngong said.

Earlier this month hundreds of lawmakers to upper and lower houses were sworn in ready for the task ahead.

A total of 588 legislators, 504 to the national legislature, and 84 to the Council of States took the oath of office at a ceremony in Juba before Chief Justice Chan Reech

However the newly reconstituted parliament is made up of 550 and100 members of the Council of States.