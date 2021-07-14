jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, July 14th, 2021
FIRST-Oil money in Maban

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Maban community in Upper Nile State confirmed that they had received the first three percent of oil money meant for the community the first time ever since the government allocated the percentage of oil money for community development.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairperson for Maban Community Development Committee Andrea Maya Felow said that the community appreciated the leadership of the ministry of Petroleum for approving the money.

“We are here to inform the public that Maban community got the first payment amount of 180,000 USD, the three percent oil money that was allocated by the government as Community Development Fund( C.D.F.).“We want to be transparent to the public that people should know about the money we have received,” he said.

He added that the money would help the community to establish some projects in the agricultural sector. Maban Community Committee started the process last year by asking the Ministry regarding the share of oil production money for local communities.

In 2018, the communities living in Palouch and Melutcomplained that, oil companies had polluted nearby land with toxic wastewater and chemicals. They said the communities were supposed to benefit from the oil being produced in their area, but there was nothing since 1997 it had been over 20 years now oil was being drilled, but there were no good schools, no clean water, no roads, no hospitals and nothing good for the residents.

South Sudan adopted a derivation-based formula to allocate the two and three percent of the net petroleum revenues to producing states and communities out of the petroleum revenue accounts managed by the national government. Indicator principle required revenues to be distributed based on population size, poverty level, revenue generation capacity, and geographical characteristics such as remoteness, among others. The country endowed with petroleum and other natural resources. This revenue sharing arrangement was enshrined in the Transitional Constitution (2011) and Petroleum Revenue Management Act (2013).

