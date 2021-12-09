jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, December 10th, 2021
HomeNewsFirst Network to be set in Jebel Boma County
News

First Network to be set in Jebel Boma County

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The Authorities in Greater Pibor Administrative Area have confirmed that Jebel Boma County was set to receive its first Mobile Network before the end of the year.

In Greater Pibor, some part of Gumuruk and other parts have no access for network communication.

 Jai Adingyonyi Aluat, the Minister for Information in GPAA said that according to human needs and in order to live well there was need for network not just only communication,but also for roads network which was the right of the people in Jebel Boma county.

 He added that the network that would operate could contribute to a great help to the communities living to Boma Town and around.

“Its good news for the people of Jebel Boma County, GPAA and South Sudanese at large, and it will ease the security situation. And it will improve the security situation because when an incident happens around, the authorities will be informed easily and the situation can be maintained before the situation escalates,” Said Aluat.

Aluat urged the government to also establish the communication network to some far outskirts of Greater Pibor Administrative area which had no access to communication network and roads network to improve the security situation between GPAA and their Neighboring State as well.

You Might Also Like

News

WRONG-No battalion deserted duty post

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan The Defense Command yesterday dismissed as unfounded rumours and propaganda reports circulating alleging that two battalions of...
News

Minister warned to be careful investors “dangling carrots”

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza JeremiahChuei The Minister of Petroleum who has been acting in the Mining docket Puot Kang Chol yesterday advised the new minister of Mining Martin Gama Abushato be careful not to be trap when dealing with investors in mining industry. Speaking during the welcoming of the new minister, Puot Kang told Gama Abusha to be vigilant when signing contract with investors before going to the ground. “Sometimes these investors would come to you and tell you many things ‘these are technical work’ but later fail to go to the...
error: Content is protected !!